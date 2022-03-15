They compare GTA V Next Gen with the versions of Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Edition It was scheduled to launch in November 2021, but a series of problems delayed it until today, March 15, 2022. After a short wait, the story mode with Franklin, Michael and Trevor is back on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 with improvements of all kinds such as 4K, Ray Tracing, 60 FPS, much faster loading times, better textures and other advances that allow us to enjoy the campaign mode and online mode like never before. Without a doubt, Grand Theft Auto V is one of the longest-running games in history, since after its release in 2013 on Xbox 360, years later it received an improved version for Xbox One. So now, while a large number of players have already enjoyed the improved version of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox Series X|S, then we are going to leave you with a comparison of GTA V Next Gen with the Xbox 360 and Xbox One versions which has been published by the YouTube channel InControlAgain. How to transfer my game to GTA V Enhanced Edition They compare GTA V Next Gen with the versions of Xbox 360 and Xbox One As you can see, the jump from Xbox 360 to Xbox One was incredible, unlike the graphical upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. Even so, there is a considerable improvement in loading times, which are much faster and a notable improvement in textures and some reflections, although Ray Tracing does not seem to make an appearance. The images of the Xbox Series X version have been recorded under Performance mode and with Ray Tracing. Finally, we remind you that the GTA VI trailer could arrive later this year.

