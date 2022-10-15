They compare Marlene Favela with Bella Swan from the ‘Twilight’ saga

Fans of the ‘Twilight’ saga have noted that there is a significant resemblance between Mexican actress Marlene Favela, (during her pregnancy) and ‘Twilight’ actress Kristen Stewart, who played Bella Swan. Some consider that the protagonist of Mexican soap operas bears an important resemblance to the star of the film production that brought together seven films.

Recently, Marlene Favela published photos while she was waiting for her daughter, precisely on the day of her little girl’s 3-year celebration, which impressed the fans when they saw the resemblance to the protagonist of the movie “Sunrise”.

The comments surfaced and concluded that there is a resemblance: “And it really looks like Bella Swan when she’s pregnant”, “That picture is scary… You look like Bella in Breaking Dawn part one”, “I thought it was Bella from Breaking Dawn”, are some of the comments.

The Mexican actress always shows the different moments she shares with her little daughter, who coincidentally bears the name of ‘Bella’.

In Bella Swan’s case, she became pregnant during their honeymoon in the story, and gave birth to a hybrid. In the scenes of ‘Sunrise’ during the motherhood of the protagonist, she was seen worn out, without vitality due to the complication of her pregnancy by giving life to a vampire girl. Similarly, the artist of ‘The Lord of the Skies’ sometimes looked emaciated during the gestation period, which allows fans to deduce and make comparisons.

Fourteen years have passed since the premiere of the first ‘Twilight’ film, and despite not being an overly ambitious project at the cinematographic level, it conquered thousands of viewers, who continue to be faithful to everything that has to do with the saga most famous vampire of all time.

Fans know all the books, scenes, and dialogue by heart; but there are still those who do not know anything about the love story between Bella (Kirsten Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson).