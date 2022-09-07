They condemn a Dominican who killed his wife in NY

The American justice sentenced a man who murdered his partner of Dominican origin with several stab wounds after an argument for alleged infidelity to 24 years in prison.

The tragic incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on September 24, 2020, when Manuel Villar, 52, confronted his wife Ivette Villar, 43, about an alleged extramarital affair.

After the argument, Villar stabbed her partner and mother of three several times, causing head and neck injuries, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

After committing the crime, the defendant left the residence in Arverne in Queens and went to East New York (Brooklyn), from where he made a 911 call to report the homicide.

During the calls that the man made to the emergency service, he not only admitted the facts, but also reported that he was carrying a knife and about his intentions to commit suicide. When police arrived at the location he provided, they found the murder weapon inside his vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue pickup.

Both the victim and the accused were drivers affiliated with the Uber platform and had no history of domestic violenceaccording to the statements of their neighbors.

Prosecutor Katz said of the defendant: “He is responsible for a brutal act of domestic violence that resulted in the death of his wife and the mother of his three children. He will now serve a long prison sentence imposed by the Court as punishment.”

Manuel Villar pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in July and after serving 24 years in prison, he will spend another five years under supervision.