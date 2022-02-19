They confirm that Anuel AA and Yailin got married and that they would be expecting a baby

The controversial celebrity couple got married more than a week ago without any kind of ceremony, and today, the rumor begins to spread that they are also expecting a baby.

A week ago, the Puerto Rican ragpicker Anuel AA shared a video on Instagram in which he appears dancing and hugging Yailin the most viral to the rhythm of the song ‘Mi Santa’ by Romeo Santos, but what was really important was the message that accompanied the publication.

“I LOVE YOU MY WIFE @yailinlamasviralreal“, he has proclaimed along with the emoticons of two boyfriends, a ring and a black heart. “Thank you for coming into my life and saving me from myself, my girl!!!!!!!! I AM THE HAPPIEST MAN IN THE WORLD WHEN I AM WITH YOU. I LOVE YOU GEORGE. WOMAN OF MY DREAMS!!!!!!!!”.

Anuel wrote those words while watching her sleep next to him “very beautiful”:

“When you get up I know you are going to see this and you are going to be happy… Now you saw it, right???? COME AND GIVE ME A KISS AND A HUG TO YOUR HUSBAND!!!!!!!”.

After so much speculation, a source close to the couple has confirmed that both are legally married and would also be expecting a baby, precisely a girl.

Yailin was the first to confirm this news, since a few days ago she published a video where she said the following:

“I love you Anuel, I am so happy that you will be the father of my girl”

Minutes after publishing the video, he deleted it, some assured that Anuel would have asked him to wait longer to give the news to the public.