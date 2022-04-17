They confirm that director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died in December, died of natural causes

Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée, recognized for the film “The Homeless Club” and for the HBO series “Big Little Lies”, who died on December 25 in his cabin in Quebec, died of natural causes as a result of a fatal cardiac arrhythmia, as confirmed by the definitive reports of the forensic studies.

According to information from the specialized site Entertainment Weekly, the news was released by the 58-year-old filmmaker’s family, who in a press release stated that the coronary episode he suffered was also aggravated by severe atherosclerosis.

The final results of the studies thus confirmed the first conclusions, since at the time of the event and after the first inquiries, the investigators established that although it was not possible to determine the cause of death, “the intervention of third parties, an act voluntary or a known disease” in your state of health.

“Testimonies of the friendship, affection and respect for our father and for his work continue to come from all over the world,” said Alex and Émile, the director’s sons, upon breaking the news, adding: “We are sincerely grateful and hope May his creativity continue to inspire and guide those in this industry that he was so passionate about.”

Born in 1963 in Montreal, Vallée reached his greatest popularity with “The Homeless Club” (2013), which garnered six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won two for actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

He had previously captured the attention of critics with “My glorious brothers” (2005) and “Queen Victoria” (2009), while on the small screen his most recognized work was “Big Little Lies”, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, from 2005; and “Queen Victoria”, from 2009.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, his most recognized work was “Big Little Lies”, starring Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern. (Telam)