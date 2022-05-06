They confirm that Kailia Posey, the girl who became a meme, committed suicide

Kailia Posey committed suicide at the age of 16, as her family made known through a statement to the American media TMZ.

A funny face of the little girl, when she was just seven years old, went viral and became a meme when she was part of “Toddlers and Tiaras”; Kailia continued in the middle of entertainment and modeling, however, yesterday it was revealed that the young woman had probably died, it was said, in a traffic accident.

The family confirmed that unfortunately the young woman made a rash decision and took her own life in Washington despite the fact that her future was promising.

“Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in a rash moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

The family told TMZ that they are devastated, explaining that Posey wanted to combine aviation, where his goal was to get a commercial pilot’s license, with the entertainment industry, where he started when he was just three years old.

“She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit all her life… Her acclaimed talents as a contortionist had already landed her job offers and professional tours; she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall “, expressed his family.

Yesterday, the young woman’s mother shared her sadness over the loss of her daughter through Facebook.

“I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My forever baby.”

His family is known to have established a fund, at the Whatcom Community Foundation in his name with the aim of providing resources to help students in crisis.

a bright life

Kailia Posey was a young woman who, since she was a child, lived between catwalks, makeup, and many beauty contests, because together with her mother she was searching for the perfection of beauty until the last days of her life.

The model was born on April 20, 2006 and was only three years old when she began modeling and underwent various classes to impress the judges on the catwalks.

It was from 2009 to 2013 when the little girl became a star of the popular television series “Toddlers & Tiaras”, which was broadcast by TLC, in said program the girls had to demonstrate their beauty, for which they were made up, and They had to wear false eyelashes, nails, eccentric hairstyles and dresses like any professional model.

Maintaining her composure from the age of three was something that was instilled in her, especially not crying or getting out of modeling regimens, she always had to be with a smile on her face, and that was what characterized her and catapulted her to the international fame due to the gestures she made and that turned her into a meme.