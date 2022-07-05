They confirm that there are 16 Guatemalan migrants who died inside the trailer and these are their identities

In total, 53 migrants lost their lives inside the trailer, and this day the MINEX confirms the identity of 16 Guatemalans among the victims, and that another four people are in the identification process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex) reported this July 3 that the number of Guatemalans who died asphyxiated inside a trailer that was abandoned on June 27 in San Antonio, Texas rose to 16.

In a press release, the Minex details that recognition through fingerprints has allowed the Guatemalan consular network in the United States to make official the death of the 16 Guatemalans in the incident that occurred in San Antonio, Texas.

Those identified so far are:

Karla Veronica, Lopez Spain Yeison, Jimenez Abelarde Juan Carlos, Vasquez Morales Denis Isaiah, Niz Barrios Donis Alejandro, Galvez de Leon Fidelino Mordecai, Ramirez Sanchez Maria del Pilar, Ramirez Alvarado Deisy Fermina, Lopez Ramirez Suheyly Guadalupe, Marcos Carrillo

The Minex adds that the two cousins ​​must be added to this list:

Pascual Melvin, Guachiac Sipac, 13 years old

Juan Wilmer, Tulul Tepaz, 14,

Both are originally from Nahualá, Sololá, who were identified by their relatives with photographs provided by the Consular Network.

identification earrings

The statement adds that fingerprint identification is pending for two women, presumably from Comitancillo, aged 21 and 23, and a 20-year-old man from Tejutla, all from San Marcos.

Also another alleged 17-year-old Guatemalan, from Sololá, Guatemala, who will be asked for photographic identification from the family.

“About the Guatemalans already identified who are hospitalized, 4 have already been discharged and are in the process of reunifying with their families, while one 23-year-old remains stable and two more are in critical condition,” the information details. .

“The Consular Network has verified all Guatemalans hospitalized and in the morgue. At the same time, progress is being made in the procedures for the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains of people whose nationality has been confirmed,” the statement concludes.