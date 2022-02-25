They confirm that there was a love relationship between Belinda and her cousin

Belinda is still in the eye of the hurricane after his breakup with Christian Nodalthis time with the statement that he had a love affair with one of his cousins.

In the “Gossip No Like” program, Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani shared a letter that they sent William Peregrinfirst cousin of Belinda, in which he makes strong revelations about the “rotten branch” of the famous singer’s family.

“All the information they say is true. At least as far as my cousin is concerned Coke (pronounced Coke). We’ve known that relationship for years and it was hilarious to us. It is not something new. As to whether he scammed him or not, we don’t know, because I have no relationship with him…”

The rhyme with which Beli had a relationship is Jorge Peregrinwho is the son of his father’s brother, Ignatius peregrinewith whom he does not maintain a good relationship.

He also talks about how the family of Belinda took away his parents, Fernando Peregrin and Isabel Millantodosall their assets, which has resulted in them paying debts to this day, which has affected the entire family.

“But what I do know is that both parents have made good use of my family’s inheritance, having led a life of luxury while my father, Mr. Fernando Peregrín, and my mother, Ms. Isabel Millán, have had to to see how all their assets have been taken from them because of Mr. Nacho and Mr. Carlos, debts that we continue to pay even today and that have affected me and my brothers”.