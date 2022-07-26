They confirm the date on which filming begins for the series ‘El Pingüino’, the character played by Colin Farrell

“TheBatman”the film directed by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson as a protagonist, it has caused great expectation due to its dark and serious atmosphere of the origins of the famous superhero of DC Comics. Since its first previews, where a very different facet of the character is shown, thousands of fans have eagerly awaited the day of its premieresomething that finally arrived.

The film, one of the most anticipated of the 2022, has received great criticism from the specialized press and also accumulates an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a page responsible for gathering film critic reviews. In addition, many agree that the film directed by Matt Reeves is one of the best that has been made about the hero of Gotham city.

In fact, after the success of the film in cinemas, hbo max announced a ‘spin-off’ series starring Colin Farrell in his role as ‘The Penguin’, with a tweet stating that:

“Every story has a beginning. The Penguin (working title), a new limited series from Max Originals starring Colin Farrell, is coming to HBO Max. Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell and Lauren LeFranc will serve as executive producers.”

“The world that Matt Reeves has created in The Batman deserves to be explored in depth through the perspective of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be happier to continue playing Oz as he rises through the ranks to become The Penguin.” […] It’s great to have him back on the streets of Gotham to cause some madness and mayhem”he claimed Farrell after hearing the news.

Now the same Farrell confirmed the date on which the recordings of this new production will begin: “There’s something I’m going to do here in Los Angeles, from here until Christmas. I think that next February we will start filming the spin-off of The Batman with The Penguin“

It should be remembered that the tape has a duration of 175 minutesnamely, 2 hours and 55 minutesbeing the tape of ‘Batman’ longest that has been carried out, surpassing the 164 minutes how hard “The Dark Knight Rises”directed by Christopher Nolan.

The cast of this new movie Batman It is composed of Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).