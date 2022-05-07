NewsWorld

They confirm the death of 3 American tourists in the Bahamas

(CNN) — In a statement provided to CNN on Saturday morning, Sandals Resorts confirmed the deaths of three guests at its Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, a district of the Bahamas, on May 6, 2022.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests. It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the passing of three guests at Sandals Emerald Bay on May 6, 2022,” the statement read. “A health emergency was initially reported and, following our protocols, we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities.”

Sandals Resorts said they are actively working to “support both the investigation and the families of the guests in every way possible” but cannot disclose more information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.”

Acting Bahamas Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation Chester Cooper announced the deaths of the three American tourists in a Facebook post on Friday, Cooper said he was informed of the deaths of two men and a woman in a tourist property in Exuma. He said another American woman was airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident and the cause of death is still unknown, but no felony is suspected, according to Cooper.

“I have asked the Minister of Health and Welfare, Dr. Michael Darville, to lead a delegation to Exuma tonight of health and welfare, environment and public works officials. The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available,” Cooper said, adding, “We offer our thoughts and prayers to the affected families.”

