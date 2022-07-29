They confirm the death of Mary Alice, actress who played ‘The Oracle’ in Matrix: Revolutions | TV and Show

The Tony Award-winning interpreter passed away last Wednesday, although the reasons for her death are still unknown. Viola Davis mourned her departure from what she described as “one of the greatest actresses of all time”.

During this Thursday, the death of actress Mary Alice, known for playing The Oracle in Matrix: Revolutions and in the series of the ’70s, A Different Worldwhere Lettie Bostic went.

According to Variety, the actress died last Wednesday and, because her date of birth varies between 1936 and 1941, the age at which he died is unknown. So far, the reasons for his death are unknown.

In addition to her screen life, Alice excelled on the American stage, making her Broadway debut, according to Deadline. There, the interpreter was a substitute in the work No Place To Be Somebody 1969, but his greatest success came when It was Rose in the play fences in 1987.

The drama is set in the 1950s and centers on the life of a former Negro league baseball player who now works as a garbage collector and struggles to support his family. Thanks to the production Alice won the Tony Award for Best Actress.

In 2016, Denzel Washington brought back the hit stage play and turned it into a movie of the same name, in which he starred opposite Viola Davis, who also played the role of Rose, winning the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Davis was one of many stars to mourn Alice’s departure. Through Twitter, the successful actress wrote: “Rest in peace Mary Alice, the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time. Thank you for your work, inspiration and thank you for Rose.”

RIP Mary Alice…the original Rose Maxson. You were one of the greatest actresses of all time!! Thank you for the work, inspiration and thank you for Rose. Godspeed Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yv3CKGOrDE — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 28, 2022

The interpreter’s departure was also lamented by Bradley Whitford, Colman Domingo, Phill Lewis, Mario Cantone and more. Alice was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2000, and he retired from the theater in 2005.