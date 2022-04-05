Sports

They confirm the interest of Espanyol de Barcelona in Santiago Giménez; How much would Cruz Azul earn?

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

The rumor that broke out a couple of days ago about a possible interest from the Spanish of Barcelona by the Mexican striker Blue Cross, Santiago Gimenez, It was confirmed by the agent of the sky-blue player, Matias Bungewho assured ESPN that the parakeet club is following up on its representative.

According to the statements of Matías Bunge, representative of Santiago Gimenez, The Catalan club has only been following up on the sky-blue striker and at the moment there is no proposal on the table to sign him.

Read also: Cruz Azul: They air alleged infidelity of Rómulo Otero with the wife of Juan Escobar

In Mexico, Santiago Giménez is looking to consolidate with La Maquina de Cruz Azul, who has freed up a place in his forward position with the departure of Bryan ‘El Cuco’ Angulo, leaving greater responsibility for the striker born in Argentina and nationalized Mexican.



Giménez’s representative confirmed that the player would only leave Cruz Azul in case a proposal arrives from the European market and they are not interested in emigrating from a club within the same Liga MX.

A few months ago, Santiago had been targeted by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

How much would Cruz Azul earn from its sale?

Although there is no official figure in the clause of Giménez’s contract, which expires until the summer of 2023, the striker is valued at 4 million euros.

Giménez is one of the most prominent prospects in the Mexican National Team and has ‘hope’ to sneak into the final call for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Giménez registers 14 goals and 11 assists in 89 games with the Cruz Azul jersey.

The son of Chaco has won 1 Liga MX and 1 Copa MX.

With the Absolute Mexican National Team he has scored 1 goal in 2 games.

Also read: Daniela Alexis, La Bebeshita, shows off her huge peach in a cachetero (Photo)

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tigres vs Bayern Munich was postponed, there is still no date for the friendly

2 mins ago

veto of the Morazán stadium, high economic fine and loss of points

13 mins ago

Mexico will share Group A with Jamaica and Suriname in the Nations League

24 mins ago

He is envious of him, the player who did not celebrate Napoli’s great triumph with Lozano

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button