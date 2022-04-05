They confirm the interest of Espanyol de Barcelona in Santiago Giménez; How much would Cruz Azul earn?

The rumor that broke out a couple of days ago about a possible interest from the Spanish of Barcelona by the Mexican striker Blue Cross, Santiago Gimenez, It was confirmed by the agent of the sky-blue player, Matias Bungewho assured ESPN that the parakeet club is following up on its representative.

According to the statements of Matías Bunge, representative of Santiago Gimenez, The Catalan club has only been following up on the sky-blue striker and at the moment there is no proposal on the table to sign him.

In Mexico, Santiago Giménez is looking to consolidate with La Maquina de Cruz Azul, who has freed up a place in his forward position with the departure of Bryan ‘El Cuco’ Angulo, leaving greater responsibility for the striker born in Argentina and nationalized Mexican.

Giménez’s representative confirmed that the player would only leave Cruz Azul in case a proposal arrives from the European market and they are not interested in emigrating from a club within the same Liga MX.

A few months ago, Santiago had been targeted by the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

How much would Cruz Azul earn from its sale?

Although there is no official figure in the clause of Giménez’s contract, which expires until the summer of 2023, the striker is valued at 4 million euros.

Giménez is one of the most prominent prospects in the Mexican National Team and has ‘hope’ to sneak into the final call for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Giménez registers 14 goals and 11 assists in 89 games with the Cruz Azul jersey.

The son of Chaco has won 1 Liga MX and 1 Copa MX.

With the Absolute Mexican National Team he has scored 1 goal in 2 games.

