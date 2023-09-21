They confirm the link between psoriasis and heart disease

oldest Study done to date to explore the relationship between Psoriasis Serious and coronary microvascular dysfunction There is new evidence indicating that patients Psoriasis Serious They are also more likely to have a higher cardiovascular risk, according to the “Journal of Investigative Dermatology.”

Mayo Clinic experts explain it in detail Psoriasis A skin disease that causes a rash with red, scaly, itchy spots, especially on the knees, elbows, torso, and scalp. This is a common long-term i.e. chronic disease, for which there is no cure. It affects approximately 1 to 3% of the world’s population.

For their part, heart diseases These include a variety of conditions affecting the heart. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that in 2015 (the last year in which data on this topic was published), 17.7 million people died heart disease Around the world, there is evidence of the severity and frequency of these types of situations.

Major discoveries of Study

during StudyTotal 503 patients Psoriasis Without clinical heart disease, he underwent transthoracic Doppler echocardiography with the aim of evaluating the coronary microcirculation. As a result, researchers discovered a high prevalence of coronary microvascular dysfunction in more than 30% of asymptomatic patients in the population. Study,

“Previous studies have shown that patients Psoriasis Serious They have higher cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. However, there has been little research on the specific mechanisms behind this increased risk, particularly with respect to coronary microvascular dysfunction,” reports Infosys.

He Study The seriousness of PsoriasisPsoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI), assessed by score and disease duration, is independently associated with reduced coronary flow reserve (CFR) in patients. severe psoriasis,

Furthermore, the results of Study showed that traditional cardiovascular risk factors, such as hyperlipidemia, diabetes mellitus or tobacco use, are not independently associated with reduced CRF in patients. Severe psoriasis.

He Study also supports the role of systemic inflammation in the development of coronary microvascular dysfunction.

(With information from Infosys, WHO, Mayo Clinic).