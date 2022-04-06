They confirm the precautionary measure that suspends the increase in the prepaid medicine quota for a person due to their age

Chamber D of the National Commercial Chamber rejected the appeal of the prepaid medicine company Swiss Medical SA against the resolution that ordered it to stop charging the increase in the monthly fee of a member due to his age, reported the website fiscal.gob.ar

In the case, the actors are the members of a family group, affiliated with the prepaid company, among whose members is a person over 60 years of age, for whom the company applied an increase in the monthly fee.

The resolution was adopted by chambermaids Pablo Damin Heredia, Gerardo Vassallo and Juan Garibotto, who ratified the decision of the judge of first instance issued on July 12, 2021, and rejected the appeal filed by the prepaid medicine company.

Courtroom D considered that the increase based on age applied by the prepaid plan clearly involves the constitutional right to health and is related to “constitutional rights of notorious social importance, the violation of which affects the public interest.

As indicated by the court, they concur in a sufficient credibility of the law since, even if the increases were contractually foreseen, the increases due to age could be abusive in the terms of article 37 of the Law for the Defense of Consumers and Law 26,682, Regulatory Framework of Consumers. Prepaid Medicine.

In its appeal, Swiss Medical had been offended because it indicated that the first instance judge had issued a resolution that implied an undue advance of jurisdiction that harmed its right to property and caused legal uncertainty.

In addition, they detailed that the increases had been foreseen in the contract, among whose clauses the change of quota category was foreseen when any of the family group reached a certain age.

After reviewing the nature of the contracts, the attorney general, Gabriela Boqun, highlighted the disparity between the contracting parties, where the patient assumes the role of the weaker party.

Likewise, it considered the hiring as massive and standardized and that the modalities of provision are predisposed unilaterally by the company, making the possibility of individual negotiation null and void.

The prosecutor indicated that in a contract for the provision of medical services it is essential to have the agreement of both parties to alter the essential elements of the legal relationship.

By virtue of these arguments and that in the case, in principle, the increases were imposed without prior authorization by the controlling entity, the prosecutor requested that the increases in quotas be annulled and their price retracted while the process was ongoing.