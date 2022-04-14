They confirm the return of one of the per – Revista Para Ti

Although the series is not going through its best moment, they bet on the return of one of the most beloved (and controversial) characters to conquer the public again.

Although season 19 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is already confirmed, season 18 is currently airing in the United States. The medical drama is not at its best and even the protagonist herself, Ellen Pompeohas already expressed his desire for the series to end because the stories are beginning to run out.

In this context, the return of one of the favorite characters of medical drama fans was confirmed in the last hour: kate walsh will reincarnate Dr Addison MontgomerY. The scoop was confirmed in Instagram by the official account the Serie.

“Clear the Halls! Dr. Addison Montgomery will stop by Gray Sloan on Thursday, May 5”.

It should be remembered that the character walsh It had a fundamental role during the first seasons, since it was the ex-wife of Derek Shephrd (Patrcik Dempesey) who began his love story with Meredith Gray (Pompeo). She was in the first three editions of the series and then starred in the spinoff, Private Practice, which was canceled in 2013 after 6 seasons on the air through ABC.