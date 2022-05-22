They confirm who will be the new romantic interest of Doctor Strange

During Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the love story between the hero and Christine Palmer ended. What will be his romantic future?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness found the character played by benedict cumberbatch accepting that, at least in her multiverse reality, Christine Palmer decided to move on with her life and found a man to marry and raise a happy family with. Unfortunately for Stephen, his obligations as Master of the Mystic Arts and superhero make it difficult for him to have a healthy relationship.

Once he and América Chávez begin their journey through the multiverse, the good doctor meets another version of Christine with whom there was also love involved, but who would not be the one to establish an emotional relationship with the former Sorcerer Supreme either. . Likewise, he confesses to her that no matter what universe they are in, he will always be in love with her.

Stranger’s true love

Now it’s time to close that story that never had a future and get more excited with another character from Marvel who just debuted in a post-credits scene of the sequel to Master of the Mystic Arts. We talk about Cleathe sorceress played by Charlize Theronwho in many ways is a character who has more in common with Stephen than his former partner.

michael waldronthe screenwriter of the film, expressed in Vanity Fair: “I was excited to introduce her as Clea. She has been Strange’s counterpart in the comics for a long time. She is an incredible sorceress and also his great love; she is his wife at one point. We had to wrap up the story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams’ character, first, and in the end, Strange walks away with this wisdom.”.

The writer went on to analyze: “He has been able to face his fears and not be afraid to love someone or let someone love him. I think it’s the perfect place, mentally, for him to finally meet Clea, who will be a very important figure in his life going forward.”. Of course, we must not forget that the character in charge of Charlize Theron is the niece of Dormammu and surely Kevin Feig has big plans for his involvement in the MCU.