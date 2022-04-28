They confirmed the sequel to The Batman with Pattinson: what is known

Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and the entire crew will take audiences back to Gotham City with the sequel to batman. The official confirmation of a sequel that the whole world produced on Tuesday night in Las Vegas and was made by Toby Emmerich, the head of Warner, during the studio’s presentation in CinemaCon. The event is the annual convention organized by the owners of the United States movie theater chains.

No other details about the sequel were provided. batman. there is much to know how will the script who will take the place of the villain and other essential information for fans. For now the announcement was short and concise. It was only confirmed that there will be a second Batman adventure with the team that produced the character’s last appearance on the big screen.

Until now, the only continuity of the film released last March that was known was the series about the Penguin character, played by Colin Farrell. The film will have a direct premiere on the HBO Max platform.

Other news

Also revealed to industry professionals for the first time at Warner’s presentation was a new preview of Flash. The film with the DC superhero is directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti and stars the troubled Ezra Miller, whose future in the franchise, after several arrests in Hawaii, is very much in doubt.

In the preview of the film that will hit theaters at the end of June 2023, the return of the Batman starring Michael Keaton.

The revelation was in tune with the profile that the meeting was acquiring in its two days of speeches, deliberations on the state of the industry, presentations and previews. Shortly after the head of the organizing entity, John Fithian, issued a kind of death certificate for the modality day-and-date. The modality was used by some studies during the pandemic to brand new at the same time their tanks in theaters and on streaming platforms.

Finally, this announcement arrived, intended as the maximum affirmation of a future affirmed in the total vindication of cinema as the first launch window for the largest productions.

unknowns in the air

Will Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman also return? is one of the unknowns that remains in the air.

“The success of Batman it was a true team effort. We couldn’t have gotten to this place without the theatrical release experience,” Reeves said at the presentation. The film’s director thanked theater owners for keeping the “flicker of a light of hope” alive throughout the pandemic.

Batman it is so far the highest grossing movie this year around the world. Since its global simultaneous release in the first week of March, it has so far accumulated a total gross of $759 million. The number is almost evenly split between the US market and theaters around the world.

The confirmation of Batman 2 it’s up to now the most important reveal of CinemaCon, a meeting that every year presents the first images of the most ambitious premieres. In the first two days, among other announcements, new films from Venom and the Ghostbusters; and the first previews of the thriller were screened Bullet train, with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock; and of crimes of the century, David Cronenberg’s new film, with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. It was also confirmed that BarbieMargot Robbie’s film inspired by the famous character, will hit theaters in the middle of next year.

Also expected in the next few hours is a first preview of Avatar 2, the long-awaited initial sequel to James Cameron’s film, originally released in 2009.

None of the trailers presented at CinemaCon have been released so far by their respective studios and production companies. The previews remain for now only within the reach of industry professionals who are part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

