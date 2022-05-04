they confirmed the team that Paulo Dybala chose to play in the next season
paulo dybala will not play again Juventus. After seven years in Turin, the Argentine attacker was unable to reach an agreement with the team for the renewal of his contract, which is why he is living his last weeks as a bianconero.
Juventus announces that Dybala will not continue next season
It is because of that The Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed this Tuesday that the ‘Joya’ has interesting proposals on the table and that it would have already decided on one.
According to the aforementioned source, Dybala will leave for free at the end of the season and join the ranks of the Inter de Milan from June. In addition, the player would sign a contract for the next four seasons at a rate of six million euros clean for each of them.
The future of the Argentine seems to have been resolved before becoming free. In recent times, several teams in Europe had been interested in taking over his services. Mention was made of a possible interest of the PSGwith the most possible march of Mbappe; the Atletico Madridwhere the striker is an old target from Simeone; even the Tottenham He asked about his situation with the intention of signing him.
But finally it will be Inter the one who takes the left-handed piece, joining the step Lautaro Martinez Y Marcelo Brozovich, the highest paid players in the squad. In order to take charge of hiring him, the newspaper explains that the idea of Giuseppe Marotta (CEO of Inter) is to get rid of Arturo vidal, Alexis Sanchez Y matias neighbor to fit the salary of Dybala.
They want him back in Argentina
On the other hand, oriana sabatinithe soccer player’s partner, hallucinated about the return of Dybala to Argentina. The model expressed her family’s wish for her partner to wear the T-shirt of River Plate.
“My dad just wants to bring him to River. They talk about it every week. I don’t know what Paulo replies, he bursts out laughing. Before going to Boca… my father burns Troy,” the young woman commented for the Perros de la Calle program.