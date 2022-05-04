they confirmed the team that Paulo Dybala chose to play in the next season

2022-05-03

paulo dybala will not play again Juventus. After seven years in Turin, the Argentine attacker was unable to reach an agreement with the team for the renewal of his contract, which is why he is living his last weeks as a bianconero.

Juventus announces that Dybala will not continue next season

It is because of that The Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed this Tuesday that the ‘Joya’ has interesting proposals on the table and that it would have already decided on one.

According to the aforementioned source, Dybala will leave for free at the end of the season and join the ranks of the Inter de Milan from June. In addition, the player would sign a contract for the next four seasons at a rate of six million euros clean for each of them.