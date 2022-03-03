They confuse Shaquille O’Neal with Michael Jordan and his reaction was epic

Not every day you are confused with Michael Jordan, therefore, Shaquille O’neal managed to give an epic response to what happened.

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal
Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal
play in the National Basketball Association (NBA)) has its benefits, both during and after the plank stage. With complete certainty, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal They can say it, because beyond being part of the league, their careers were legendary.

Sponsorship contracts, commercial contracts, agreements, the possibility of traveling the world, meeting new people and others. All of this is part of that world. However, What happens when you are mistaken for someone you are not?

Seize the moment, tell the truth or generate an incredible joke. That happened to Shaquille O’Neal in 2020 when he was shooting a pizza commercial, where apparently the people who were part of the scene they didn’t know who he really was.

Shaquille O’Neal or Michael Jordan?

Excuse me, are you Michael Jordan? asks one of the girls in the commercial, without imagining the epic answer that was coming: “No, I’m better than Michael Jordan, my name is Shaquille O’Neal, and I’m going to give you pizza.”

“Now they know my name, it’s not Michael Jordan, it’s Shaq O’Neal, I’m much better than Michael Jordan, do you understand? However, and despite the clarifications, the children’s grandmother was not convinced: Aren’t you Michael Jordan? to which Shaq replied: I’m better than Michael Jordan!

