They confused her with Luisana Lopilato but she went to Welcome aboard as Amanda Seyfried’s double

The game of “lookalikes” Welcome aboard continues to summon participants who come from everywhere with the intention of showing that they are doubles of the famous.

This Monday, Laura Fernandez was surprised by miracles, a young woman from Caballito who captivated her. “I don’t know who she is, but she is beautiful. Welcome. I got distracted by the eyes that she has,” she pointed out.

“How cute! For me she is a model El Secreto de Victoria”, he asserted Barbie Franco. “Let’s see, look there, at the camera. There is something in your…Justina Bustos!”, the driver risked, without luck.

More on this topic

THEY CONFUSED A “LIKENESS” OF AMANDA SEYFRIED WITH LUISANA LOPILATO

After Francesca I said it looked like nicole neumann, mario guerci managed to find out a fundamental fact. “She is a Hollywood actress, Scarlett Johansson”, launched the model, and the participant assured him that “I was on track”.

“A Hollywood actress, blonde, with light eyes. What letter does the name start with?” Laurita wanted to know, and Milagros revealed: “with A”.

“Ahhhhh. Hollywood actress, who is not Justina Bustos, who is not the one from queen’s gambitit’s not louisana lopilato because you told me that you are international”, said Laurita, to save time. “Oh! aaaaaamanda seyfreidI don’t know how to say it. It does not matter! How wonderful! If I had to choose to look like someone, it is her, “the driver closed.