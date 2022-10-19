They convene a virtual international training meeting on integrative medicine

The Argentine Association of Integrative Medicine (AAMI) will hold an international virtual meeting on conventional, complementary and alternative medicine next Saturday, as part of the celebration of its 20-year history as a “pioneer in Argentina and Latin America” ​​organization in teaching and diffusion of this specialty, informed today that medical organization.

The objective of the event, they indicated, is to create health agents and professionals “with the ability to work in a transdisciplinary way”, who know the epistemological foundations, the language and the worldview of the different complementary disciplines and non-conventional medicines that currently exist. .

Within the framework of the celebration of 20 years of experience, the AAMI convened for this international scientific meeting professionals from the country and from the United States, Spain and Brazil, who will present aspects of these scientific disciplines online.

“This conference will provide tools not only to overcome current problems, post-pandemic physical and mental ravages, but also to learn about all the therapeutics and research that are changing the world of health,” said the president of the AAMI, Susi Reich.

The presentations of the professionals will not be simultaneously, but will be uploaded on October 22 to the website www.medicinaintegrativa.org.ar and will remain available “on the AAMI website until the end of the year.”

The day will have no tariff, it will be open to the public, with prior registration through the link https://medicinaintegrativa.org.ar/medicina-integrativa-presente-y-futuro/ (Télam)