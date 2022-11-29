They corroborated what many feared about Jessica Alba in the United States

Jessica Alba is one of the most successful businesswomen and it was possible to corroborate what was feared so much about her in the United States. She Swipe and know what we’re talking about!

November 29, 2022 06:00 a.m.

One of the actresses who had an important step for hollywoodbut who could not excel in big movies is Jessica Alba, whom we remember for having been Susan in the two Fantastic Four movies. On the other hand, after retiring from acting, she became one of the co-founders of The Honest Companya company that produces beauty products that are friendly to the environment.

On the other hand, As reported by Forbes, the American has more than 350 million dollars from the profits she makes in the corporation, so it was possible to confirm that she has a beastly collection of cars. Due to this, in Tork We decided to review each of them to learn a little more about their tastes.

1 – Bugatti Chiron

This car is worth 3.8 million dollars

Just saying Bugatti brings to mind the unique design of the sports car hailing from France. Currently, it is worth 3.8 million dollars and every penny is worth it because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, has 1500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them.



2 – Lamborghini Aventador

This car is worth a million dollars.

When you think of auto the words that come to mind are luxurious, speed and classic. Those could be the three best adjectives to describe the Lamborghini Aventador that with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is one million dollars, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

3 – Tesla Model S

This Tesla is worth $130,000.

One of the most famous fashion cars in the world is the Tesla Model S which has a unique design, which makes anyone think it is a car made for racing. However, the maximum speed it has is 250 km/h, but it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its 422 horsepower and has a value close to 130 thousand dollars.

4 – Volvo XC90

This Volvo is worth 136 thousand euros.

To speak of Volvo is to see another traditional truck brand in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. On the other hand, the XC90 model is characterized by the design that has a glass shift lever. This idea is no coincidence because it seeks to be Apple in the automotive industry, which is why it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

5 – Range Rover Autobiography

This truck has 441 horsepower.

Undoubtedly one of the best trucks today is the Range Rover because it has a long tradition in this type of car. This SUV reaches a top speed of 225 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds thanks to its 441 horsepower and is priced at $145,000.