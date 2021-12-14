they cost too much, that’s why it’s not worth buying them right now

The world of automobiles is constantly evolving. However, not always in a positive way. This time the protagonists are used cars, queens of a whole new market.

Buying cars has never been so complicated. Due to the advent of Covid, the economy of the auto market has also been severely affected in recent years with so many manufacturers having found themselves in great difficulty with the manufacture of their own brand new vehicles, which has brought them to significantly increase prices.

But these complications do not only concern the parent company and the novelties of the moment, but also the cars that are not so new at all. Let’s talk about the means used; in fact, not everyone can afford first-hand purchases, which makes them machines not unattractive. But if the second-hand market also increases in value, what happens?

Used car market, they cost too much: because they are no longer convenient

For a good year now, a number of factors have led to an increase in the cost of used cars around the world (especially in Europe). An end closely linked to multiple reasons; such as the lack of materials, but also the pandemic itself and the problems linked to the production of the entire automotive sector.

In November 2021, so only a month ago, it turned out that buyers were forced to spend 18% more for a used car compared to the usual month of the previous year. An increase in the average price of 3,726 euros. This study was carried out by Autoscout24, with the leaders of the online portal who were really surprised by this unexpected result.

All this justified, as we said, by the scarcity of new vehicles which has shifted attention to used ones. Not the best time for many people who, also due to the economic crisis, they cannot bet on a cheaper market at the moment, in any case.