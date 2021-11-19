Levels of “bad” cholesterol, or LDL, should never exceed certain thresholds, according to the guidelines. If the value is particularly high, fatty deposits may form in the blood vessels, which could lead to possible heart attacks or strokes.

If the blood tests show a value that exceeds 240 mg / dl, we are in the presence of high cholesterol. In this case there is a chance that a clot will form and the blood is not circulating as it should.

In general, having values ​​above the norm may depend on various factors and only after a thorough medical examination, we could trace the causes. Only our doctor will be able to show us the right way to overcome and deal with the problem.

Certainly, however, nutrition plays a significant role if we want to improve our health conditions.

At the table

Often specific drugs are also needed, which the doctor will indicate to us, but also at the table, we can help to achieve the desired result. Certain foods may help lower blood cholesterol levels, such as high-fiber vegetables. Fruits, whole grains, legumes would be indicated several times a week.

It is also important to avoid frying, better to cook them simply and without added fats. Fish is also an excellent food, if prepared on the grill, in the oven and even steamed. It would be more appropriate to choose lean cuts of meat, eliminating excess fat.

While very good, sausages and cheeses must be wisely rationed, so as not to overdo the weekly quantities. But even when we decide to drink something different, other than water, the choice must be targeted.

Even if we would like a sweet and sugary taste, it is not advisable to opt for overly processed products, better something genuine that is also good.

They could lower cholesterol and keep these 3 tasty and nutritious drinks healthy

If we choose greedy, tasty fruits, which almost look like soft drinks, we will be able to obtain drinks rich in vitamins and mineral salts, a panacea for the body.

With a particular and fragrant flavor, if we don’t like too sweet tastes, bergamot juice is the best choice. Low in calories, a concentrate of vitamins, it could also reduce levels of LDL cholesterol in the blood, triglycerides, as well as protect heart health.

If we prefer a sour and energetic taste, then we drink pomegranate juice, an immeasurable source of mineral salts but also of vitamins. It could be useful for controlling cholesterol levels, as well as fighting free radicals and improving the immune system.

Celery juice or extract is a health ally, a drink that we could also combine with other healthy fruits. It would help to keep cholesterol and triglyceride levels under control, it also gives a sense of satiety.

They could reduce cholesterol and keep these 3 tasty and nutritious drinks healthy, full of exceptional properties and possible benefits for the body.