They could reveal affidavit justifying the search of Mar-a-Lago

What did the FBI take from Trump’s Florida residence? 1:07

(CNN) — Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart raised Thursday the possible release of a heavily redacted version of Mar-a-Lago’s record affidavit.

The judge plans to hear more details from the Justice Department over the next week regarding the length of the document investigators want to keep confidential, as the affidavit outlines the investigative steps and methods that led to the need for the record.

Reinhart said he was not yet convinced that the entire affidavit should remain private to the public.

“I’m not prepared to determine that the affidavit should be completely sealed” based on the record it has now, Reinhart said, adding that there are “portions” that could be made public.

Ghitis: Trump knew he couldn’t destroy documents 2:11

Prosecutors will have a chance to propose edits and explain why each piece of information should be kept out of public view, Reinhart said. Those proposals are due Thursday.

Reinhart noted that he could then have additional confidential discussions with the Justice Department before making his decisions on transparency.

Earlier Thursday, Reinhart said he would disclose some other procedural documents that are currently sealed in the search warrant file.

According to the judge’s comments, the documents presented are the Department of Justice’s motion to seal the warrant documents, the order granting the sealing request, and the criminal cover sheet.

Judge opens related procedural documents

Bruce Reinhart on Thursday released several procedural court documents related to the FBI’s search of the Mar-a-Lago Florida home of former President Donald Trump.

The newly released documents provide more specificity about the potential crimes the Justice Department investigates, describing the crimes as “willful withholding of national defense information,” as well as “concealment or suppression of government records” and “obstruction of investigation.” federal”.

In the documents, prosecutors also argued that search warrant documentation prior to the Mar-a-Lago raid last Monday should be kept secret, “because the integrity of the ongoing investigation could be compromised and evidence could be destroyed.” “.

The documents filed include the Department of Justice’s motion to seal the warrant documents, the order granting that sealing request, and the criminal cover sheet.

The cover also specifies that the Department of Justice requested to search Mar-a-Lago, believing that they could find evidence of these crimes and recover illegally possessed items.

Note: This is not the search warrant affidavit, which would include more details. The judge plans to hear more from the Justice Department next week about how much investigators want to keep confidential the document outlining their investigative steps and methods leading to the need for the search.