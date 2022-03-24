They create 3D anatomical models so that medical students do not have to go to the cemetery to look for unclaimed bodies – 03/24/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

This content is exclusive to our subscribers.



In high school we all had the experience of making a cell model for biology class. Mine, which I don’t remember if it was animal or vegetable, was a piece of plaster – which, apart, broke during recess – with flavorless gelatin to simulate the cytoplasm that made me embarrassed to see the 3D printed model of Inés Lena and Gian Franco Caserta, founders of Anato3Dfull of color and details.

She is a medicine student; he, of architecture. Both are passionate about science and in 2021, in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, they bought a three-dimensional printer “for fun”, without expecting that it would become a service requested by students, teachers and professionals who are offered anatomically correct models. precise and, in many cases, articulated. In other words: almost real.

“Since there is a great lack of bones and the system to obtain them and study at home is quite cumbersome, I said that it would be good to print an anatomically correct skull and sell it to students more in a pandemic than the classes were online,” Lena told El País on Anato3D’s kick.

A knee joint by Anato3D

That was the idea but they didn’t know it was possible. The skull was, so far, one of the most difficult tasks, not only because it was the first and took more than a week, but also because of its complexity. Now, for example, Lena and Caserta have a challenge on their hands, which is a lung.

challenges.

Upon arriving at the practical Anatomy, the students of the School of Medicine of the University of the Republic have few options: use the institution’s material that cannot be withdrawn, rely on the images in the books, or get four friends together and go to the cemetery with an official piece of paper through which they access a “bag with biological material that you have to clean and share and it is from unclaimed bodies.”

That bag is a mystery: “What’s inside is what’s there. Bones may be missing or may be damaged or broken.” And to learn how and which are, for example, the numerous holes that give way to nerves, arteries and veins at the base of the skull, you must have one that does not present wear or cracks.

The couple made the first skull, and Lena posted it to her generation’s Facebook group. “We were showered with questions,” she commented. From there other orders began to arrive: vertebrae, hip bones, femurs and more. Then they took another step: that the joints are functional. For example, knees and pelvis with movement (the latter aimed at teaching labor). “Students who are not surgically oriented are impressed by seeing real muscles or organs and feel more comfortable with plastic,” said the co-founder of Anato3D.

Anato3D

They have also made brains, neurons and spinal cord cuts at the cervical level.

From the School of Midwives, sex educators and doulas requested pieces that are now part of the offer: sagittal sections of the female and male pelvis with interlocking pieces, vulvas with removable clitoris, male reproductive systems and hand-painted uteruses. “They told us that the material they had was crochet. They weaved and with that they managed to teach. Yes. There are people who crochet vulvas and they stray a little from reality, ”she laughed.

Another request was a full-scale model of the larynx, trachea and bronchi from an MRI of a child that was used by the doctor for a congress on pediatric and neonatal ventilation organized by the Children Without Pain Foundation. “It was an exact replica of a patient,” she noted. Another special request was a cutaway of a hand-painted breast.

Anato3D today has an agreement with the Association of Biology Teachers for the delivery of materials to high schools. And there’s nothing they won’t do if they’re given a few days to prototype and then print, a process that can take anywhere from four days to two weeks, depending on the complexity.

Lena added: “This is a very enriching experience because from a computer you can physically obtain an organ or a bone and hold it in your hand, touch it, look at it and study it.”

A neuron from Anato3D