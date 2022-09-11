They create a commission to not include officials who do not file a declaration of assets on the payroll

President Luis Abinader created, through a decree, a special commission in order to ensure that officials comply with the obligation to present their sworn declarations of assets, and exclude from the payroll those who do not meet this requirement.

“The Comptroller General of the Republic is instructed to do not authorize the inclusion in the public payroll of the officials of the Executive Power who have not complied with the requirement of presenting their corresponding sworn statement of assets”, read part of the aforementioned document.

It is called the “Commission for the Compliance with Sworn Declarations of Patrimony of Officials and Public Servants”, in accordance with presidential order number 344-22.

Likewise, the decree specified that the commission will be made up of the heads of the Directorate of Ethics and Government Integrity (Digeig), who will direct it; that of the Ministry of Public Administration; of Foreign Relations (Mirex); Comptroller General and Legal Consulting.

This means that currently this group is made up of Milagros Ortiz Boschwho will chair it, Darío Castillo Lugo, Roberto Álvarez, Catalino Correa and Antoliano Peralta Romero.

Functions

Among the functions of the commission is to provide the Chamber of Accounts with the necessary information for compliance with Law 311-14, which establishes the National Authorized and Uniform System of Sworn Declarations of Patrimony of Officials and Public Servants.

They must also recommend to the President of the Republic the application of the sanctions provided for in the law against those who violate the obligation to submit sworn statements of assets, as well as any other authority conferred by the agent.

Suggestions

The commission has already made suggestions to the president, with Ortiz Bosch revealing in the middle of last August that he asked the Executive Branch to cancel seven government officials, who are part of a total of 41 who have not submitted their affidavit of assets before the Chamber of Accounts.

Also, the official explained that in April there were 44 officials pending presentation their declaration of assets, in accordance with Law 311-14, three of which corresponded to the Judiciary.

Also, there was a deputy and two of these officials who delivered their statements last Thursday and that is why they are in process. However, she indicated that 15 completed their declarations, but 13 preferred to resign so as not to present their affidavits.