They create an AI that predicts the risk of Alzheimer’s with 99.99% accuracy – Teach me of Science

Something that has been developing in recent times is Artificial Intelligence systems capable of detecting diseases much earlier than human beings. This technology is capable of informing when a person is going to develop a disease in the future. Which means a milestone in the great race of medicine to find solutions to ailments, or at least start treating them as soon as possible. This new algorithm is competent to find signs that a person will develop cognitive impairment, a key piece to detect Alzheimer’s with an accuracy of almost 100%.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological condition that causes the death of nerve cells in the brain.

Generally, Alzheimer’s disease begins gradually and its first manifestations may be due to old age or common forgetfulness. During the course of the disease, the brain’s abilities to make decisions and carry out daily activities deteriorate, in addition to Changes in behavior and personality may emerge, which can be problematic.

The end of Alzheimer’s disease leads to dementia and death. Alzheimer’s accounts for 50% to 60% of dementias.

Through an analysis of brain MRI images taken from 138 people, the new algorithm achieved an accuracy rate of more than 99 percent. It performed better in terms of precision, sensitivity and specificity than existing methods, the researchers report.

“Modern signal processing allows image processing to be delegated to the machine, which can complete it faster and with sufficient accuracy,” says Rytis Maskeliūnas, professor of computer science at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) in Lithuania.

However, doctors mention that as professionals they should not rely on an algorithm in its entirety, however, this algorithm can support them to do tedious tasks such as collecting and classifying large amounts of data and characteristics.

This Artificial Intelligence model described in this new study is based on the existing ResNet18 neural network. The updated system was able to divide the brain scans into 6 categories, from healthy manifestations to symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Although this was not the first attempt to diagnose early-onset Alzheimer’s disease from similar data, our main breakthrough is the accuracy of the algorithm,” says Maskeliūnas.

“Of course, we are hesitant to suggest that a medical professional should trust an algorithm 100 percent. Think of a machine as a robot capable of performing the most tedious task of sorting through data and searching for features.” It was mentioned in the article.

More than 78,000 fMRI scans were used to train and validate the model to achieve high accuracy rates, and the researchers say their model could eventually be used to develop software that incorporates other data, including age and blood pressure. According to Diagnostics.

“Medical professionals around the world are trying to raise awareness of an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, which gives those affected a better chance of benefiting from treatment,” says Maskeliūnas.

It is estimated that there are 22 million people who suffer from the disease and that in 30 years it will double. That is why the importance of these advances that have the ability to warn and support people before their development. Despite not yet having a cure, there are treatments that help cover the myelin of neurons, since Alzheimer’s is associated with the degradation of myelin in the white matter of the brain, as well as promoting activities that support the proper functioning of the mind.

The research has been published in Diagnostics.