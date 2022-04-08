They create an application to meditate from the cell phone

It is common to see images of the Via Crucis with a Roman numeral on the side walls of most churches. From now on, this tour can be accompanied by an application from the cell phone.

“Vía Crucis” is the name of the free application available on Google Play and the Apple Store that can be downloaded in Spanish, English, Portuguese or Italian.

The meditations belong to the posthumous book of Saint Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer, founder of Opus Dei, and were donated for this purpose by the Studium Foundation.

The 14 stations are accompanied by images made by the Swiss artist Bradi Barth and donated by the foundation that guards her work, Herbronnen vzw.

If the user wants, he can also activate a musical theme.

The idea was developed by Argentines Alejandro Roggio and Ramiro González Morón, who through their company Luz Libre are dedicated to promoting solidarity and inspiring projects.

“The simplicity and functionality” of the application together with the scenes presented “easily transport you to a virtual environment that surrounds you in prayer,” says a statement from the Prelature of Opus Dei Argentina.

“Saint Josemaría had a deep devotion to this practice of piety and as a result of his personal prayer he wrote some very lively descriptions that help to get into the gospel ‘as one more character’”.

“Beyond the fact that the texts are very deep, they are expressed in current language and with a relatively short length, which makes them very suitable for an app,” said Ramiro González.

In her turn, Josefina Madariaga, director of the Office of Communication of the Opus

Dei in Argentina, said that they are excited that the application is “the fruit of ingenuity, also awakens creativity and helps to connect with God and the suffering of others hand in hand with Saint Josemaría.”

“In these complex times we live in, Saint Josemaría invites us to discover the radiance of the divine that hides behind our daily work and experiences: with that light of hope we can illuminate the lives of others, especially this Holy Week. next,” he said.