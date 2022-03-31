They criticize Ángela Aguilar for bad attitude with an older adult

Ángela Aguilar: Fans call her “arrogant” because of her bad attitude | Instagram

Recently the famous singer Mexican Ángela Aguilar has received very bad comments for presenting a bad attitude with an older adult and some even called her “arrogant”.

It is worth mentioning that this action was captured on video and, as expected, it quickly went viral on various social networks.

There is no doubt that Ángela Aguilar is a talented and educated singer, however, a viral video on TikTok could show that the daughter of Pepe Aguilar he doesn’t know much about good manners

The video shows the young woman approaching the glass door accompanied by her father, and her iconic pet “Gordo”, a tender black pug who was the star of Los Premios Lo Nuestro 2022.

This is how, once she is about to reach the door, an older man, who probably works in the room where the video takes place, anticipates opening the door for Ángela Aguilar.

However, despite the act of chivalry, Pepe Aguilar’s daughter does not thank the older adult and does not even dare to exchange a glance with him, as she frantically turns in another direction while continuing to move forward with her pet.

However, Angela Aguilar’s behavior, which some TikTok users described as “arrogant” and “distant”, changed as the numbers increased, as she began to smile as she usually does in interviews.

In the comments to the controversial video, some said they were disappointed with Ángela Aguilar’s behavior, while others blamed her parents, who certainly did not teach the young girl good manners and let her earn the reputation she already has.

It is true that some think that “bad manners” are genetics, but since Pepe Aguilar has also acted in similar scenes, this time he did not stop to thank the adults.

For her part, there are also fans of Ángela Aguilar who claim that she can be distracted by the conversation without even paying attention to her behavior with the elderly or that she is having a bad day.