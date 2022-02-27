They criticize Camilo for interpreting A Million Springs in tribute to Vicente Fernández

This Thursday the 24th at night, the long-awaited Lo Nuestro Awards 2022. During the gala, as expected, Vicente Fernandez He was honored as a true icon of regional Mexican music and an exponent of the genre throughout the world.

Christian Nodal, Angela Eagler, Eduin Caz de Firm Group, Camilo and David Bisbal they joined their voices to interpret the greatest hits of ‘Charro de Huentitán’, but among this celebration, there was a voice that was not entirely well received.

Most of the performers who honored the late singer are exponents of Mexican music, except David Bisbal and Camilo. The Spaniard is one of the best-received foreign artists in Mexico, not only because of his sympathy and particular way of dancing, but also because he has a spectacular voice that has conquered generations.

For his part, Camilo, who is also the son-in-law of Ricardo Montaner, is for now classified as a successful independent artist, of whom many people still do not fully understand his musical concept, as well as his very characteristic style of dress.

For this reason, during his participation tonight, the comments that the singer received were not the best, since the true followers of Vicente Fernandez, they assured that ‘he would surely be turning in his grave’:

On the other hand, the comments also pointed out that the participation of Carlos Rivera’s voice would have been ideal for this moment.