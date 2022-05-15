Entertainment

They criticize Eleven’s unrecognizable look in the premiere of the new season of Stranger Things

Photo of James James14 mins ago
They released the final season with everything. the cast of stranger things and its protagonists, as Millie Bobby Brownshone on a long-awaited red carpet.

It is that the young actors of the Netflix series attended the appointment in New York, as far as they all arrived, showing that the years have not passed in vain.

This is because several of them were much larger than the little ones we met in the first season released in 2016.

