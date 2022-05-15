They criticize Eleven’s unrecognizable look in the premiere of the new season of Stranger Things

They released the final season with everything. the cast of stranger things and its protagonists, as Millie Bobby Brownshone on a long-awaited red carpet.

It is that the young actors of the Netflix series attended the appointment in New York, as far as they all arrived, showing that the years have not passed in vain.

This is because several of them were much larger than the little ones we met in the first season released in 2016.

In fact, the interpreter of Eleven was by far the one that attracted the most attention, appearing unrecognizable at the premiere.

Stranger Things protagonist and his change

Thus, Millie appeared in the place dressed in an elegant black and white dress from the Louis Vuitton fashion house.

An outfit that included a flattering corset and a striking belt, with which the 18-year-old actress walked the carpet.

The rest of the look was quite natural makeup and her long blonde hair, which made her look quite older and caused several netizens to criticize her on platforms such as Twitter.

“Why do they dress her like a lady if she is young”? one tweeter wondered, while others claimed that Millie looked like Sandra Bullock in that style and that what they had done to her image was “horrible” as they had “aged” her.

However, the protagonist of stranger things she looked very happy, hand in hand with her boyfriend Jack, son of Bon Joviwith whom she was very in love and happy.