They criticize gestures of King Carlos III during the signing of the royal document

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last Thursday, September 8, in the comfort of Balmoral Palace at the age of 96. Her death is already considered one of the events of the year worldwide and the end of one of the longest reigns in twelve centuries of British monarchy.

Since then, the eyes of the planet have focused on his first-born and new King of England, Charles III, who proclaimed himself the new sovereign this Saturday morning. However, the first criticisms have already begun to fall on the part of Internet users who were witnessing the real event on the different digital platforms.

🇬🇧 | Carlos III, the new king, made a gesture captured today when he was annoyed by an inkwell that hindered his signing of the royal document and annoyedly ordered him to an assistant to carry out a task that he could have done himself . pic.twitter.com/duruN3J2lg — Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) September 10, 2022

Specifically, the comments were provoked by the attitude and gestures that the monarch showed during the signing of the royal document that definitively takes possession of him on the throne. Just before sitting down at the desk, he requested that the inkwell and quill be removed, since they would get in the way of marking the statement.

However, the way he asked for it did not go down very well among the audience and they branded him haughty and arrogant: was it difficult for him to move it himself? Too arrogant, unbelievable” and “they are used to having everything done to them”, were some reactions from internet users.

Meanwhile, the glyph that he used to mark the document is one that he had never used until today: Charles R. As is the tradition in the royal family since the 12th century, and which refers to the ‘R’ of rex or regina , king or queen in Latin.