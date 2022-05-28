They criticize her for “having a mustache” and Vanessa Guzmán defends herself strongly against her haters

This Saturday, May 28, users on social networks turned the talented fitness girl into a topic of conversation, Vanessa Guzman after uploading a video in which he apparently wears a mustache, which sparked endless speculation.

As you know, the 46-year-old actress achieved much of her fame thanks to the outstanding collaborations she had in soap operas such as “Single with daughters”, “Dare to dream” and “Alborada”, demonstrating that her thing was to be in front of the cameras of TV.

However, for a few months, the race of Vanessa Guzman He took an important turn as he entered the bodybuilding industry, achieving recognition due to the enviable figure he has obtained.

Vanessa Guzmán, with a mustache?

A few moments ago, on her Instagram account, the model and fitness girl stole the spotlight in the entertainment industry after uploading a video in which she showed off her enviable figure, but several fans paid attention to another detail.

It turns out that several followers of Vanessa Guzman They assured that in the recording the actress appears to have a mustache, something that sparked a controversial debate among all those who observed the viral publication.

Photo: Instagram

In this sense, a considerable number of Internet users assured that the model has “exaggerated” with the discipline; Others applauded his courage to do what he is most passionate about in order to break stereotypes.

As expected, the recording went viral as it has so far added thousands of views and endless comments that highlight how good it looks since it made a radical change in your life.

KEEP READING

Paola Rojas is the most beautiful in Netas Divinas; PHOTO in flirty jumpsuit proves it