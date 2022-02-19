They criticize the cover of Vanity Fair where Nicole Kidman is dressed as a schoolgirl and Photoshopped

Nicole Kidman appears on the cover of the issue of Vanity Fair dedicated to Hollywood as an Oscar nominee for best actress for his work on the film “Being the Ricardos.”

Although the 54-year-old actress shares the limelight in the magazine with other stars such as Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz or Idris Elba, her report has been the one that has attracted the most attention due to the clothes she is wearing on the cover: a pleated miniskirt and a small top that exposes both her worked belly and her endless legs.

Criticism has not been long in raining – more to the wardrobe team than to her, everything is said – for having chosen a hypersexualized version of the typical outfit of a schoolgirl, including high socks and loafers. Suspicions have also arisen that the image was passed through various digital filters and Photoshop was even used to unnecessarily alter the already impressive figure of the interpreter.

“I am very confused by this completely strange and unexpected look. And not in a good way. Literally no one, no one person asked for this,” one user wrote. “This outfit looks like it’s straight out of an adult movie.”

“She is an accomplished actress who is nominated for an Oscar. Why is she dressed like a schoolgirl? She’s not cool,” someone said, while another person added, “This is a horrible outfit. Nicole, you’re Hollywood royalty, don’t let them dress you up like you’re filming a scene from Euphoria.”

Although he received some criticism for his appearance, there were people who praised the outfit and his abs.

Kidman’s role as the cover star of the 28th annual Hollywood issue follows her starring role in “Being the Ricardos,” where she plays Lucille Ball.

*With information from Bang Showbiz