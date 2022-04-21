They criticize the massive distribution of traditional Chinese medicine in Shanghai to deal with covid | World

Health workers carry boxes of protective equipment in Shanghai’s Jing’an district. (Hector RETAMAL/AFP)

Controversy is increasing among the scientific community due to the massive distribution of traditional Chinese medicine in the city of Shanghai to deal with the covid-19 outbreak.

The city, of 25 million inhabitants and which remains confined, has registered 2,634 new cases of covid this Wednesday and more than 15,000 asymptomatic -not classified as positive by the Chinese authorities unless they show symptoms-, in addition to eight deaths that have raised the total death toll in this outbreak of omicron to 25.

Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, sent by the Chinese government to Shanghai, has insisted on the goal of soon reaching “zero covid in society”, which refers to the absence of new positive cases outside quarantine centers, hospitals and neighborhoods. classified as “high risk”.

Sun, who has assured that the city’s fight against covid “is at a critical moment”, has added that “any relaxation in anti-pandemic tasks is unacceptable”.

But social networks show the exhaustion of the patience of residents, subjected to a strict confinement that officially began on March 28 in one part of the city, and who have sometimes had to deal with food shortages and lack of medical care.

Eight million boxes of traditional medicine

Despite the aforementioned food supply problems, Shanghai residents have received copious amounts of a traditional Chinese medicine commonly used to treat cold symptoms called Lianhua Qingwen, of which authorities have distributed at least eight million boxes.

This massive distribution of the medicine, a compound of medicinal herbs based on a thousand-year-old recipe and developed during the SARS outbreak in 2003, has been criticized by some voices in the Chinese medical community.

“Its effectiveness has never been strictly tested and its distribution could harm the interests of residents suffering from food and medicine shortages,” Rao Yi, president of Peking Medical University, said in a statement.

It has been criticized on Chinese social networks that priority was given to sending Lianhua Qingwen at a time when there were more pressing needs: “A medicine without effect against covid-19 should not have been sent to healthy people or added pressure to the logistical capacity for it”, declared three experts in a statement.

Other personalities, such as the epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, have supported its consumption based on a study, in which 284 covid-19 patients participated, which showed a faster recovery in those who had taken Lianhua Qingwen, but which did not prove to be able to prevent a serious infection.

Chinese health authorities, many of whose embassies abroad have already distributed Lianhua Qingwen among their citizens in 2020, have argued that traditional Chinese medicine has shown effectiveness in reducing the number of serious cases and deaths from covid-19, and have including treatments such as acupuncture in state protocols for prevention and control.