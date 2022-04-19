Entertainment

They criticize Vicente Fernández Jr’s girlfriend for uploading photos together

Due to their great popularity and talent that they have inherited from generation to generation, the Fernandez dynasty always appears in the headlines of the most important portals and magazines in showsthis time the protagonist was Vicente Fernandez Jr.

So the eldest son of Vicente Fernandez and ‘Cuquita’ He has received several comments for his current relationship with the model and influencer, Mariana Gonzalezwith whom he has had an affair for more than a year and with whom he would be about to reach the altar for the third time.

The reason for these criticisms is due to their age difference, since Fernandez is 58 years old.while Mariana just turned 37In addition, he has two children from his previous marriage, so his followers have expressed their dislike for the couple.

Vicente Fernández Jr.'s girlfriend receives strong criticism after publishing photos

A couple of days ago, Vicente and Mariana visited the Rosario Islands, in Cartagena de Indiaswhere they enjoyed paradise and shared several photos through social networks showing how in love they are.

However, his followers did not take long to fill their comments by asking ironic questions such as: “Is it your dad or your grandpa?”They even accused the influencer who does not even look happy, because she does not show her smile and that she is only with him out of interest.

After receiving thousands of comments in which she was harshly attacked and accused of posting photos together to win likesthe Jalisco model decided disable and delete comments on your posts, to stop receiving the opinions of his more than 900 thousand followers on Instagram.

Vicente Fernández Jr's girlfriend is attacked by social network users

