They cross from the US to Baja California for cheap gasoline and cause shortages

Tijuana.— The gas stations in this city and in Mexicali they register shortages due to the rebound in demand due to the increase in fuel price in the American Union.

Dozens of residents from across the border cross into Mexican territory to fill the tanks of their cars at more affordable costs.

Currently, the price of gasoline in US territory, on the border with Baja California, varies between seven and eight dollars per gallon (3.78 liters). Meanwhile, on the Mexican side, a liter of gasoline is offered between 21 and 23 pesos.

those who cross

Adrian lives in Chula Vista, California. He assures that in the last three weeks he has traveled to Tijuana at least twice to fill up on gas.

The trips are carried out at night, after leaving work, in order not to take so long.

“From one moment to another, the price just went crazy… rents are expensive and things cost more [en Estados Unidos]but, in addition, now having to pay between seven and eight dollars for a gallon of gasoline is simply crazy, there is not enough money, “he lamented.

The gas stations located in the vicinity of the border ports —Garita San Ysidro and Otay Mesa— are the ones that report the highest consumption. At night, workers from the same stations explained, that is when foreign residents arrive to line up.

“Every day they arrive; in the morning [hay] very little, but already in the afternoon is when people start to line up and you realize why they are the ones who give you a tip in dollars, at least that way you earn a little more,” said Blanca, a station employee located in the Otay Centenario delegation, less than 3 kilometers from one of the two border ports in the city.

those who do not find

Francisco Guerrero lives in Tijuana and due to his work constantly travels to Mexicali. Weeks ago, on one of his trips, he tried to fill the gas tank in Mexicali, but had no luck until a third attempt. Now, he says, the same thing has happened to him in Tijuana, where he has had to go from place to place until he found a gas station with fuel.

“I arrived at the gas station and there was only one guy standing, arms crossed… I parked, opened the window and was looking to open it to fill the tank when the same guy came up to tell me: ‘There’s no gas, young man,’ and I left. … that is how it all started in Mexicali as well.”

“There should be no panic”

The Association of Owners of Gasoline Stations in Tijuana (APEGT) reported that around 10 gas stations —between both municipalities— alerted about the shortage of fuel and temporarily closed, until they can be replenished.

“There are stations in Tijuana-Tecate-Rosarito that are closed, but in the city of Mexicali the situation is worsening and the total restoration is expected to be slow because there is not a supply program for all the service stations due to the high demand in the last couple of weeks”, explained the president of the APEGT, Alejandro Borja.

He explained that 226 fuel stations operate in Tijuana, of which 70% belong to transnational brands and the rest work with Pemex. Of that total, 10% have shortages because the rest still have at least one type of gasoline.

Borja explained that the increase has not only caused some stations to close, but also that the staff has not been sufficient in response to demand, so there are owners who have hired workers from other municipalities and states.

“There should be no panic, at the moment it is not expected that there will be a shortage or a situation like the one we experienced years ago due to other circumstances,” said the president of the APEGT.