They deal with euthanasia

The cinematographic world was left speechless when the French actor Alain Delon, one of the most respected by film critics, announced the news that he wanted to request euthanasia, procedures that his son Anthony is in charge of, since after the death of his co-star, Jean-Paul Belmondo and, later, the loss of his wife Nathalie, the interpreter chose this option. Here we share some of the films that address the issue.

SENTENCED TO LIVE (2001)

The Spanish film “Condemned to Live” was a Spanish production made for television, which was directed by Roberto Bodegas, considered one of the great filmmakers of Spain and who died in 2019 at the age of 86.

Two decades ago, the film caused a great impact for addressing the issue of euthanasia and for putting on the table the discussion of the subject, which has been a taboo for many people.

The feature film deals with the life of “Ramón Sampedro”, who due to an accident becomes quadriplegic at the age of 25, desperation due to his condition makes him initiate a judicial process to be able to die in an assisted manner, but the authorities deny it, so that it is her friend who supplies her with cyanide and fulfills her wish.

INSIDE THE SEA (2004)

After the controversial topic that the film “Condemned to Live” about assisted death was debated, the director Alejandro Amenábar based it on it to make a remake called “The Sea Inside”, which was released in theaters in 2004.

The film starred the Hollywood actor Javier Bardem, who gives life to “Ramón Sampedro”, a man who has been bedridden for three decades and struggles to have a dignified death. Next to him is a lawyer (Belén Rueda) who is fighting for her case and a woman (Lola Dueñas) who is trying to get the idea of ​​assisted suicide out of his head.

The Spanish film shocked the world and won the Oscar for “Best Foreign Film” in 2004 and swept the Golden Globes and the Goya awards.

AN ACT OF LOVE (1980)

Since 1980 the issue of euthanasia was already beginning to be raised on television, with the film “An act of love” (Act of love), which was an adaptation of a book by the writer Judith Paige Mitchell for television.

The plot revolves around a young man of Polish descent, “Joseph Cybulkowski” played by actor Mickey Rourke, who is paralyzed after a car accident.

After not being able to do anything legally, it is his brother “Leon” played by Ron Howard, who makes a difficult decision and in an act of compassion ends his brother’s life and surrenders to the authorities.

Justice accuses him of murder, and it is here that the story makes us reflect on the need to have a law that regulates euthanasia.

THE DECISION (2019)

After the success of the film “Silent Heart” released in 2014 under the direction of Bille August, in 2019 the director Roger Michell decided to make a Remake called “The Decision”.

The film starred Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Rainn Wilson and it was Sarandon who played the protagonist, who was a woman with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who decides to end her life with the help of her husband.

The plot of this feature film once again opened the debate on the need for regulations in the law to prevent the family from intervening.

YOU DON’T KNOW JACK (2010)

Another of the films that caused a great sensation was “You don’t know Jack” which was made for television, was directed by Barry Levinson and starred Al Pacino as “Jack Kevorkian”.

The story is based on the life of Jacob “Jack” Kevorkian, who was an American doctor and activist who caused controversy by applying euthanasia to 130 patients under the slogan “Dying is not a crime.”

In 1999 he was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for murder, but was pardoned on grounds of Health in 2007. He died in 2011 at the age of 83.

Al Pacino’s performance was highly praised, earning him an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG award for his role.

MILLION DOLLAR BABY (2004)

Another of the films that addresses the issue of assisted death is “Million dollar baby” which was directed by the acclaimed Clint Eastwood, who also participated in the production, composed the soundtrack and played one of the main roles.

It also had the participation of Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman. The story was based on the novel “Rope Burns: Stories From the Corner” by FX Toole and the screenplay was written by Paul Haggis.

The plot tells the tragic story of “Frankie Dunn”, a veteran boxing trainer who at the end of his career seeks to help a boxer named “Maggie Fitzgerald”, who after reaching the peak of success is quadriplegic and after several attempts of suicide, her coach helps her die.