They decipher bacteria that cause cancer in Puerto Rican women

The extensive research on the bacterial communities present in the cervicovaginal area and the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Dr. Filipa Godoy-Vitorino, doctor and investigator of the case.

Extensive research on bacterial communities, present in the area Cervicovaginal infection and the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) in Puerto Rican women, has already yielded its first fruits. Recently, the finding of a considerable number of previously undescribed bacteria and fungi was confirmed. This was announced to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP), the doctor and researcher Filipa Godoy-Vitorino.

There are numerous bacterial microbiomes in the human body. The amount of bacteria and their proliferation in certain areas depends on each individual. However, in general terms, the intestine is recognized as the most biodiverse organ and the female genital tract as the area with the fewest bacterial communities.

This is how the researcher explained it:

“The area genital has the epithelial barrier under the influence of estrogen. That makes their environment rich in glycogen (sugar) which selects for Lactobacillus, fermenting bacteria. Upon fermentation, these bacteria produce acids that lower the pH and provide a chemical and microbial barrier that prevents the arrival of other bacteria and infectious agents,” he told MSP.

Despite this, the scientist also mentioned that the more interruptions and introductions in the vaginal area, a gap is opened to create more bacteria and fungi, including the use of douches.

Until now, the initial concern of gynecologists and other specialists was related to the vaginal microbiota of the woman puerto rican Beyond being a doubt, solve this questioning would allow a better understanding of the health problems that afflict the woman, among those HPV. When the virus is associated with low risk, it can cause genital warts. However, if the virus is classified as high risk, it can be a trigger for cervical cancer.

“The changes in bacterial communities They are called dysbiosis. In the vagina, dysbiosis occurs when diversity increases, that is, when other anaerobic bacteria appear in addition to Lactobacillus,” explained Dr. Godoy-Vitorino.

For that reason, the specialist carried out a pioneering investigation in which the bacteria and fungi present in the vagina of the woman boricua, especially in patients affected by HPV infections (low and high risk) and with epithelial lesions.

This study, which is being carried out at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus, is the only one being carried out in the Caribbean and one of the first to be carried out on the human microbiome – microorganisms that reside in fluids, mammary glands, among others.

“We were the first to do a study that simultaneously studied viral diversity, bacterial diversity and fungal diversity. We found an association of specific fungi that are associated with skin cancer and psoriasis (which contains yeast). We are using that yeast. found to be significantly associated with high-risk HPV and has also been found at the base of the penis. We also found other markers of fermenting bacteria,” he explained.

Revealing and defining findings in bacteria

The results of this research found more than 50 types of bacterial communities in the area cervical. Among the discoveries of this study, Dr. Godoy-Vitorino highlights the following:

The most dominant Lactobacillus bacteria in Puerto Rican is the species Lactobacillus inersdifferent from those of Caucasian women.

There are biomarkers of advanced intraepithelial lesions such as Atopobium vaginae and Gardnerella vaginalisanaerobic bacteria, which had already been associated with vaginosis and genital infections.

There is a greater diversity of fungi associated with high-risk HPV lesions, including lipophilic fungi of the genus Malassezia (these yeasts are associated with psoriasis and melanoma), and women with low-risk HPV have another yeast: Sporidiobolaceae.

In addition, 23% of patients have mixed infections with both types of HPV, regardless of the lesions they present.

Knowing the results of her research, the specialist stated that these represent the first important discovery to understand HPV infections and the development of cervical cancer in women with lesions in their reproductive system. This phase of the study is now complete, and they are beginning to look at the genomes of these bacteria and compare the proteins and enzymes.

In the long term, the data obtained in this research opens a window for the creation and development of probiotics for Puerto Ricans, such as suppositories and washes. In addition, they will allow a significant advance in the search for early detection techniques not only for HPV and cancer, but also for a good number of gynecological infections.

The scientist emphasized that research advances depend on the women of the island. Currently, more Puerto Rican women are needed to volunteer to understand the ecology of the reproductive system. Thus, she would help health professionals in their constant work to improve the quality of life of the female population of the island.