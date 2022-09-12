They defend the service in the Pediatric Hospital despite the limitations

Despite acknowledging that the University Pediatric Hospital lacks sufficient personnel and equipment necessary for medical care, the institution’s nursing director, Julia Rivera Ramos, assured yesterday that these limitations have not affected the quality of service to patients.

“We are providing the service, all the services,” he said.

Regarding the medical staff, he commented that the facility has a variety of medical specialists. In addition, he said, they have contracts with health providers from the Medical Services Administration (ASEM) and other nearby hospital institutions.

“There is a need for personnel. We are in constant recruitment,” she said, particularly about the nursing staff.

He reported that, currently, the hospital has 145 professional nurses and 79 practical nurses. “It’s not enough,” she reiterated.

To deal with the situation, he explained, the hospital hires nurses and male nurses per diem or by the day. Also, he indicated, there are nursing staff who double shifts and do compensatory shifts. In addition, he commented that recently these workers received a raise and that it is expected that in January there will be a salary review for all employees of the institution.

Due to this personnel limitation, he admitted, the hospital currently maintains 26 closed beds, particularly in intensive care areas.

Another personnel that is greatly lacking for the facility, he said, is the auxiliary that performs escort tasks, whose recruitment difficulty was aggravated by the pandemic.

As for the teams, he acknowledged that there are some shortcomings. He pointed out that there is equipment that has already been ordered and purchased but has not yet arrived at the hospital. Part of the delay, he indicated, is due to problems at the manufacturing level of this equipment.

Several days ago, the Secretary of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado, acknowledged that there are some limitations in the Pediatric Hospital, but denied that there is a crisis and reiterated that “quality services” are maintained.