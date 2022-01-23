Almost two years have passed since masks became a mandatory accessory for moving out of the house. From the emergence of the first months, we then moved on to industrial production, to personalization, to make them almost a complement to our outfit. It now seems impossible to us to live without it. There is still no date on the horizon when we will finally be able to remove it and return to normal.

For some people, however, in addition to protection from Covid, the mask has been saving for discovering or covering a rather embarrassing annoyance. We are talking about bad breath. If we have spoken without hesitation about burps and farts in recent days, today, even more so, we must do so with this equally unpleasant ailment. Indeed, even more. Considering that we can keep the former, the latter is immediately warned if we do not remedy.

They defend us from Covid but the masks have made us aware of a nuisance that concerns the mouth, teeth and tongue

The internal smell of the mask is an unequivocal signal even for those who have always rejected the idea of ​​being able to suffer from bad breath. Breathing and talking with the mask, the problem inevitably came out. The various tests to ascertain it, from the tongue on the wrist to blowing inside one’s hands, are no longer needed. It is enough to simply bring the mask to the nose and if we feel an annoying smell, we should start asking ourselves questions.

However, brushing your teeth is not the panacea for all ills. Sure, oral hygiene is important, but alone it might not be enough. Then, not only the teeth, but also the tongue need daily cleaning. Because it is often there that most of the bacteria that cause halitosis lurk. A scraper that cleans it costs a few euros, you can find it in a pharmacy as well as in the supermarket, and it is really very useful. In addition to this, a mouthwash could also be very effective. In this case, you must listen to the advice of your dentist to choose the most suitable for your needs and how to use it best.

Bad nutrition

Of course, we must also act on nutrition. Moderate the use of foods containing sulfur, such as eggs, garlic, peppers, some spices. In addition to reducing the content of foods with a lot of sugar, such as sweets, fruit juices, carbonated drinks. The bacteria that live in our mouth, in fact, can cause a bad smell when they come into contact with the sugars present in these foods.

If it does not pass following these precautions, a visit to a specialist is recommended to understand the causes. In addition to finding out if it can be a symptom of another pathology.