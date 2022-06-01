They deliver 8 Oscars before the ceremony, Dune wins 4

The award for best animated short film went to “The Windshield Wiper” by Spaniards Alberto Mielgo (director) and Leo Sánchez (producer), about a middle-aged man who asks himself and the audience what it is love.

“The Long Goodbye” won best documentary and “The Queen of Basketball” won best documentary short.

With a Latino presence spanning multiple categories after barely any last year, the Oscars return to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for a ceremony with a difference.

Producers are looking to turn around years of poor ratings — capped off by their worst last year, when the celebration was moved to Union Station for a scaled-down event due to the pandemic — with a sweeping list of changes ranging from eight awards an hour before the televised gala (of which fragments will be edited for the ceremony), three conductors after there was no master of ceremonies in three years and musical numbers that go beyond the nominated songs (Didn’t they find out? Yes, they will talk of Bruno!)

Regaining the interest of viewers does not seem like an easy task. Although the film industry recovered significantly from the pandemic in 2021, the rebound has been uneven. Globally, about half as many tickets were sold last year as in 2019: $21.3 billion in 2021 versus $42.3 billion, according to the Motion Picture Association. And more movies than ever went straight into homes: Of the 10 nominees for best picture this year, half were available on streaming platforms on or near the same day as the premiere.

There is also the challenge of drawing global attention for a Hollywood celebration after two years of the pandemic and as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine. The show’s producer, Will Packer, has said that the war will be respectfully acknowledged during the broadcast.

Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog,” a gothic western from Jane Campion, comes in with 12 nominations and a good chance of winning the top prize. But Sian Heder’s drama about a deaf family “CODA”, which only has three nominations, is considered by many to be the favorite. His win would be a win for Apple TV+, which picked up the film at the Sundance Film Festival last year and has spent a lot of money promoting it in the Oscar race.

“Dune” is anticipated to take home the most awards by sweeping the technical categories.

After several years without a host, the organizers turned to Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall to present the gala. They have also lined up an all-star group including Billie Eilish, Beyoncé and Sebastián Yatra to sing the nominated songs, while the cast of “Encanto” will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with the help of Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

The change that has generated the most controversy is the delivery of the eight prizes in advance. Earlier this month, more than 70 Oscar winners, including Guillermo del Toro, James Cameron and Kathleen Kennedy, warned that the change would make some nominees feel like “second-class citizens.”

Del Toro is on the list of Latin and Ibero-American artists nominated this year. The Mexican filmmaker is competing for the best film award for “Nightmare Alley” (“El alley of lost souls”), which he directed and co-produced. Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz compete as leading actors, in “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”) and “Parallel Mothers”, respectively. And Ariana DeBose arrives as the undisputed favorite in the supporting actress section for her fiery performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”, 60 years after her role deserved the same award for Rita Moreno.

Among others, Miranda could achieve the coveted EGOT status, an acronym by which those who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards are known, for the song “Dos oruguitas” from “Encanto”. And Germaine Franco could become the first Latin woman to win the award for best original music for her score for the same film.

Miranda, who if he wins would achieve EGOT status (an acronym for people who have received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards), announced on Saturday that he will not be able to attend because his wife tested positive for COVID.

After last year’s anticlimactic finale, when the event ended with the award for best actor and the winner Anthony Hopkins was not present to receive it, the producers promised to resume the tradition of closing the gala with the highest honor of the night: best film.

The Academy Awards will air live on ABC beginning at 8 pm New York (0000 GMT) and can also be viewed on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV and ABC.com with user authentication.