They deliver iodide pills for fears of nuclear accident in Zaporizhia

What would happen if they attack the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant? 2:52

(CNN) — Zaporizhia city authorities make iodide pills available to residents as fears grow over a possible nuclear accident at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

According to the authorities, residents will be able to obtain iodide pills at 13 points from Monday to Friday and one point will be available during the weekend, in a scheme that began on August 23.

As of August 25, a total of 4,029 people had collected iodide pills, according to authorities. City officials have advised residents to take the pills only in the event of an official warning about a nuclear accident.

Earlier this Sunday, Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said on its Telegram account that according to the wind forecast for Monday, August 29, if a severe nuclear accident were to occur, the radiation cloud “will cover part of southern Ukraine and the southwestern regions of Russia.”

He added that in the event of an accident at one of the plant’s power units, the radiation cloud will move southeast towards Russia.

In the event of an accident, Energoatom advises residents in potentially threatened areas “to carry out iodine prophylaxis and limit their stay in open areas without urgent need”, as well as to seal doors and windows and turn off air conditioners.

“Furthermore, in potentially dangerous areas, it is recommended to take measures to seal and pack food, water, linens, documents and valuables”, added Energoatom.

On Saturday, both the Russian Defense Ministry and Ukraine’s nuclear operator Energoatom said the site of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant was repeatedly shelled over the past 24 hours, blaming each other for the shelling.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday urged the Russian military to leave the plant.

“The Russian invaders turned the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant into a military base, putting the entire continent at risk. The Russian military must get out of the plant, they have no business there!” he tweeted.