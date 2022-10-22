They demand the approval of a municipal law that ends the solitary confinement that affects the physical and mental health of inmates in NYC

The solitary confinement of inmates in prisons of New York City, as Rikers Island, has been the cause of conflicting positions between authorities who defend its use and defenders of inmates who consider the solitary confinement as a flagrant violation of human rights, which is useless in the processes of resocialization of the prison community.

And while Albany has passed measures seeking improve the treatment received by inmates In New York prisons, complaints continue to emerge about the extreme use of solitary confinement as a punishment measure in prisons, which is why former inmates, activists and relatives of prisoners demand an immediate end to these practices.

Therefore, they are calling on the city ​​Council to pass a bill that ends solitary confinement, and no more basic health and safety standards are violated, while demanding that no more people be sent to the Rikers prison units, considered dangerous.

The outcry came as a prelude to a meeting of the prison oversight body of the Big Apple Board of Corrections (DOC)where they also insisted on the release of the inmates.

The demonstration comes after the DOC will present a proposal that would nullify the minimum standard of 14 hours out of the cell per day in New York prisons, a measure that did not have the support of the Board. The fear is that the Department of Corrections will go ahead with its plan.

Johnny Perez, director of the National Religious Campaign Against Torture of the U.S. Prisons Program urged city legislators to move forward in passing the law guaranteeing an end to solitary confinement and stressed that the DOC cannot be allowed to change arbitrarily rules that have been in place for years such as the hours inmates can be out of their cells.

?When someone dies, they are under surveillance by the DOC. The Department of Corrections has the audacity to violate a 44-year standard after 16 people have died this year alone.” “We are asking for basic human rights. We want people to be on the right side of justice. How is that done? Approving Intro 549 to end the solitary confinement. Enough talk, we need actions?.

Solomon Acevedospokesperson for the Ombudsman Jumaane Williamsurged the City Council to move forward and give free rein to the piece of legislation.

?Need approve now Intro 549 to end solitary confinement. We cannot allow the regression of the basic minimum standards of health and safety?, highlighted the defender.

michelle feldmanof the Women’s Community Justice Associationassured that imprisonment and worse still, practices such as solitary confinement do not help the inmates, who he said are denied basic rights such as access to health.

“They don’t deserve to be locked in a cellthat is not the way we heal people?, commented the activist remembering the death in prison of Mary Yehuda, 31last May, who did not receive the support he required.

She should never have died. She had diabetes that was never detected. She could easily have gotten medicine. But she failed him. She deserved to be here,” Feldman said. “Women suffer the worst effects of loneliness. They come with a lot of trauma. They deserve better. deserve attention“.