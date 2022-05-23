They denied access to Bárbara Torres, “Excelsa” in “La Familia P. Luche”, to Eugenio Derbez’s red carpet tape

The actress worked with him in “La Familia P. Luche”

Eugenio Derbez He returned to Mexico and has done it in a great way because everything related to him has generated great controversy in various media and social networks. The popular comedian is in Aztec land promoting the film The Valetthe last production in which the interpreter who shone at the time of the Files Cinema CArmen Salinasbut now a viral video has begun to give something to talk about.

During a red carpet of said film, many celebrities came to accompany their friend, boss and professional colleague, so many familiar faces were captured in what would seem to be just a social event, but now it is a trend because of how rare and uncomfortable it is. it was for a famous not be able to access unlike his peers, since he worked for many years on the actor’s most popular and remembered project in Mexico: The P. Luche Family.

Barbara Torresbetter known as excellent in the most successful comedy show in recent decades for Televisawent like the rest of his colleagues to accompany Eugenio at the premiere of his film and despite the fact that he paraded like everyone else, a video on the Youtube of the journalist Berenice Ortiz has revealed that apparently the security personnel did not recognize her who coordinated the event – or was not on the list – having an embarrassing moment.

In this shot, it can be seen that the staff talk to the actress, because moments before she had been allowed to pass Luis Manuel Avila Y Jose Miguel Perez Saint Martin, Junior P. Luche Y Ludoviquito P. Luchebut she being the popular servant excellent in said Derbez program he is not allowed to pass. According to the communicator, the actress who was recently eliminated from the reality show Televisa Univision, The Stars Dance On Todaywas not allowed entry for reasons still unknown.

Although in his social networks, as Instagramuploaded photos and videos where you can see him smiling and enjoying the event, with the description “How I have fun on the red carpets #ElValet”, the uncomfortable situation has generated controversy in social networks because there are those who assure that Did not have a dress code (dress code) suitable and that maybe that could have been the main reason, as well as those who even mention that I wasn’t invited or what he had missed a few drinksbecause his appearance was quite relaxed and with disheveled hair.

“Everything is strange because it is clear that the two boys go first and they are like going with her, so why don’t they let her go?” “Her dress as for a funeral, fatal hair, net it seems that she was drunk and that is why they did not let her pass, because any of her in Mexico recognizes her just because she is excellent in The P. Luche Family”. “If we look closely at the clown of followers as he tells the others that she is not on the list or something like that and that is why he did not let her pass, although I feel that the others did recognize her and therefore they advocate what’s up . The weird thing would be if she was actually listed or not,” users wrote.

Some days ago, Emilio Azcarraga denied that Eugenio Derbez had been banned from the company he directed, the actor did not remain silent and in the same burlesque way with which the manager pointed him out for allegedly having lied and get upset because they don’t want to give you the rights to The P. Luche Familyhe detailed how he would have been blocked from Televisa Mexico for his statements against the Mayan train.

