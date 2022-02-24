They denied visas to Cuban athletes to enter the United States – SwingComplete

By SwingCompleto/ contacts@swingcompleto.com

Soccer players Karel Espino and Luis Javier Paradela were not authorized to travel with their clubs to the United States to participate in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (Concacaf) Champions League.

This was reported by INDER’s digital newspaper, “Jit”, and replicated in some spaces of the island’s press such as Cubadebate. Here we reproduce said information extracted from Cubadebate:

United States has denied visas to Cuban soccer players Karel Espino and Luis Javier Paradela, who represent clubs immersed in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions. Both players, members of the Cuban national team, They were left without the possibility of defending the colors of their teams due to Washington’s refusal, thus affecting their personal interests and those of their sports institutions.

What happened, once again, implies a clear violation of the responsibilities assumed by the host countries of soccer matches and other disciplines. The closest precedent in this sport dates back to July 2021, when the Cuban team was unable to participate in another Concacaf competition, the Gold Cup, always hosted by the northern country. Shortly after the game began this Tuesday between New York City and Santos Guápiles, in Los Angeles, the entire Costa Rican squad was at the venue except for Paradela.

“The situation is very complicated… Being playing and suddenly being told that you cannot continue for that reason. And even more so in these extremely important matches, when the team needs you the most and you can’t be there for reasons unrelated to the sport,” said the man from Matanzas.

Karel Espino is experiencing a similar situation, after being the best player in the first leg against the Colorado Rapids of the Western Conference in MLS. The Havana native decided the match for Guatemalan Communications FC with a goal and was in the ideal eleven of the first leg in the Concachampions round of 16.

Now the young man is unable to continue due to issues other than football. The creams will not have their services due to the denial of a Cuban visa, and this has nothing to do with the reasons given for other prohibitions within the group.

That is to say, Carlos Castrillo, Nelson Iván García, Fredy Pérez, Rafael Morales, the Ecuadorian José Ayovi and Stheven Robles were not visaed because the United States government does not validate the Sputnik V vaccine, with which they were immunized against covid-19 .

Some media outlets link Espino’s denial to this matter, but nothing could be further from the truth. Without another element on the table, It is worth affirming that once again the aggressive policy of the United States is charging the rights of Cuban athletes.

Perhaps it is time for soccer institutions and others to speak out against the flagrant violation of the rights to which our athletes are subjected. If you want names, right now there are those of Espino and Paradela ». End of the note published by Cubadebate.

The last international event attended by a Cuban sports team in the United States was the pre-Olympic baseball tournament held in Florida in May and June 2021. At that time, it is worth remembering that it was not until the last minute that the delegation’s visa was resolved. island, which in an exceptional way was able to manage the North American Embassy in Havana.

