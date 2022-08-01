They denounce a plot from abroad against Haiti

Santo Domingo, DR.

The former Haitian consul in the Dominican Republic, Edwin Paraison, asked the United States to help Haiti by controlling “the growing arrivals of firearms and ammunition from that nation,” a factor of violence that feeds the criminal gangs that terrorize the population of his country. country”.

Paraison said that in his country there is a phenomenon not seen anywhere in the world, that the international community has promoted the federation of these gangs that have caused hundreds of deaths.

He denounced that there is a plot against Haiti, and it is not yet known “if it is because of the natural resources that are known to exist in that country.” Interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral on the program D’AGENDA, which is broadcast every Sunday on Telesistema Channel 11 and TV Quisqueya for the United States, the president of the Zile Foundation said he did not understand why the international community does not give more support to his country so that you can get out of the crisis you are going through.

He added that what is happening in his country is extremely worrying, and a certain behavior of that international community in the face of the crisis, but on this occasion there is a very particular approach with respect to the United States regarding the trafficking of arms from North American territory and that arrive at the hands of organized crime in Haiti.

“Today it is Haiti that asks for the collaboration of the United States to help us control the growing arrival of weapons and ammunition that feed the violence, that have caused so many victims in Haiti…” he declared.