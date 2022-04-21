They denounce another case of collection of expired vaccines against covid-19 and demand payment of Q132 thousand between six employees of Health of Escuintla – Prensa Libre

That day a summons was scheduled for those affected with authorities from the Ministry of Health, with deputy Aldo Dávila, to discuss the issue, but said authorities were not present.

A new case of charges to personnel of the Ministry of Health for the expiration of vaccines against the coronavirus was announced this Thursday, April 21, after the internal audit of the portfolio wants six workers from the Escuintla Health Area to pay Q132 thousand for biologicals that expired or were not used within the stipulated time.

It was there that the new case was announced, involving six employees of Salud de Escuintla, who together should pay Q132 for said expired vaccines.

Sandra Mazariegos, a nursing graduate who works in the Escuintla Health Area, reported that the internal audit came to investigate the expiration of two types of vaccines, Pfizer and Sputnik V.

He said the first was damaged by unfreezing date, because only a month to be later used to come there from the National Center for Biological be had, while Sputnik V came to the expiration date.

Mazariegos explained that one of the issues they attributed in the audit search was that she and six other people were guilty, because no effort was made to place the biologicals.

Also read: Mandatory use of a mask in open spaces could be eliminated, according to the Minister of Health, Francisco Coma

They have to pay Q132 thousand

In addition, she is indicated in the case “the director of the Health Area, the financial administrative manager, the director of the Health Center, the nurse who voluntarily covered the vacations, because the places are frozen, Dr. Maribel Godoy, director of the Health District, and an outpatient nurse, which is by contract,” he said.

He pointed out that the audit wants the six people to cancel Q132,000 for expired vaccines in that department.

“No one from outside can come to measure that, if they have not walked and been with us,” nurse Mazariegos told reporters.

Also read: Health talks about possible withdrawal of restrictions due to covid-19, expired vaccines, vaccination and return to school

Mazariegos also said that the National Vaccination Plan already has several addendums, because you are changing the process along the way, and although that should go through how it will develop the disease, recognizes it is understood that this was one of the reasons They have hindered vaccination.

“At first it had been said that Pfizer was not a vaccine for the general population and then they changed to yes and that could have been one of the causes – that people did not get vaccinated – but that is not taken into account by the audit,” he complained.

He referred that, in the case of Sputnik V, people refuse to receive this biological, and that since vaccination is not mandatory they cannot do anything.

He added that people prefer to be immunized with other brands and not with Sputnik V and that is why they have expired.

“That situation was the one that the audit found, but for them it is not valid, it is only valid if the vaccine is lost, it is paid for,” said Mazariegos.

I was on vacation

He commented that in Escuintla they were affected, because despite making their defenses, with documents, as he mentioned, always who pays for the vaccines.

“I was on vacation and how can they blame me for something, if I was disabled, not only because it is a labor right, but I left because I felt bad, exhausted and sick,” said the nurse.

Mazariegos added that she thought that the fact that she had been on vacation when the events occurred was going to keep her away from that situation, but that was not the case.

The case of the nurse in Sololá

On April 11, Mariflor Castro, a nurse from the Sololá Health Area, denounced that Salud was charging her Q388,900 for 5,025 Sputnik V and 80 AstraZeneca vaccines that had expired in that district.

This Thursday, Castro also attended the summons to find out how his process is going, but the health authorities did not attend.

She commented that what they were informed last Tuesday was that the procedure that determined that she should pay that amount of money was not done properly and that it had to be done again.

“In the end, the Health authorities announced that it was an administrative error, because what the audit wanted was for the discharge documents to be presented, but they were not presented, final decisions were made and several steps of the process were skipped and now they want to do it again to consider the documents and times, since findings to feel lightheaded people have 10 days to present their defense and I got my five hours, “said Castro.

Pose Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Francisco Coma, was approached by journalists in an activity, and was consulted about the collection that is intended to be made for the expired vaccines to the employees of the portfolio.

He stated that there is a procedure that establishes the amount of vaccine losses and that there is no instruction to collect biologicals.

Also read: Municipalities on red alert decrease, only 5% are with maximum restrictions

“Can not they ask the health worker to pay some vaccines that have substantial differences, are vaccines three months, average. Second, the staff is it delivered to serve the people and vaccinated, and health personnel, nor the Ministry have control over those who do not want to vaccinate, “said Coma

He emphasized that the situation is different “when there has been a problem in the handling of vaccines, where there has been negligence, recklessness, and do not know exactly what the case of Escuintla, lio’ll ask,” said Coma.

He added that his position as minister is that no one has to be responsible for the payment of an overdue vaccine, especially when conditions if it gets or does not get are not in control of the people of Health.

It may interest you: Children spend less time studying to support household chores

He denied that there is any instruction for the legal team to proceed against these people for expired vaccines, but he mentioned that the ministry is subject to audit and control systems and that there are entities that are the watchdogs that compliance, notification and lifting of the certificates with the amount of expired vaccines, but that does not mean that there is a collection action.

Lag in regulations

Coma recognized that Health is lagging from the perspective of standards, organizational structure, in systems to make this type of decision and said that the pandemic has also revealed administrative deficiencies and that is why now is an opportunity to improve.

He pointed out that they want to update the Internal Organic Regulation and review other current agreements and now has a commitment to make a regulation that breaks the bureaucracy, but that adheres to transparency.