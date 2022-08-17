They denounce collective rapes of more than 50 women in Haiti

More than 50 women were victims of gang rape during clashes in July between armed gangs in Cité-Soleil, in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, according to a report published Tuesday by the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Rnddh).

According to the investigation, “no one has been spared” in this new war registered in Cité Soleil because “if the majority of the men found by the armed bandits have been killed, for their part, women and girls have been systematically raped, beaten and humiliated”.

Among the 52 female victims, a minor under 14 was identified, while 12 are between 18 and 25 years old, 38 between 26 and 49 years old and one 55 years old.

In addition, 20 of the victims were raped in the presence of their children, one in the presence of her parents and two before their spousesaffirms the NGO in its investigation.

Six of them witnessed the execution of their spouses before being raped and 4 were abused despite being pregnant.

“None of the assailants used protection and most of the victims could not go to the hospital within the 72 hours recommended by the doctors to undergo antiretroviral prophylaxis,” laments the NGO, which promotes and defends human rights.

The reasons are multiple: impossibility of traveling due to the confrontations, kidnapping of the victims by their aggressors, ignorance of the subject or fear of medical examination.

“During these bloody events, the bodies of women and girls are often used as a weapon of war to reach the rival group,” the research points out.

Several of the survivors interviewed stated that they were subjected to interrogations before being raped as punishment for armed bandits who accused them of having “a privileged relationship” with the head of one of the gangs, identified as Gabriel Jean Pierre, alias Ti Gabriel.

Numerous violations were recorded during the 16 massacres and armed attacks, perpetrated between 2018 and 2022 and documented by Rnddh.

However, during the one registered in Cité Soleil from July 7 to 17, 2022, the number of victims of sexual assaults increased exponentially.

On the other hand, the Rnddh once again denounced the easy access of the G-9 gangs and from Fanmi and Alye to state materials and equipment.

According to the complaint, during the Cité Soleil massacre, machinery from the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Communications made itself available to the G-9 and Fanmi e Alye, who also benefited from the protection of certain units specialists of the Haitian National Police (PNH), criticizes the Rnddh.

More than 300 people were killed during the armed conflicts between the G9 and GPEP coalitions in Cité-Soleil. Most of the bodies were burned.